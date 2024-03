Championship Coventry scored twice in stoppage time to knock out Wolves 3-2 in a pulsating FA Cup quarter-final.

Coventry initially took the lead, before two goals in the final 10 minutes looked to have the Premier League side on course for the last four.

Haji Wright curled in the winner for the 1987 champions.

Holders Manchester City take on Newcastle for a place in the semi-finals this evening.