Wins for United and Everton

Manchester United have earned a much needed win in the Premier League.

Captain Bruno Fernandes scored for the Red Devils in their 1-nil defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor.

Everton have their first victory of the season - Dominic Calvert Lewin was back amongst the goals as they beat Brentford 3-1 in London.

Advertisement

There's plenty of action in the top flight today.

The North London Derby is the pick of the 2pm fixtures as Arsenal and Tottenham do battle at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool face a tough test against West Ham United, while Chelsea play host to Aston Villa and Bournemouth travel to Brighton.

Advertisement

The late game sees Newcastle come up against Sheffield United at 4.30.

Hull can move up to fourth with a win over Stoke in the early game in the Championship this afternoon.

They meet at Noon while the only other game sees Cardiff play Sunderland at 3.