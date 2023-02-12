Advertisement
Wins for Limerick and Waterford

Feb 12, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Limerick have seen off Clare 1-27 to 2-18 in their Allianz Hurling League clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

In the Divsion 1B game at O'Moore Park it finished Laois 2-19 2-31 Waterford.

Today old rivals Kilkenny and Tipperary go head to head in the Round 2 of the League.

Both sides are looking to make in two wins from two.

Throw-in at Nowlan Park is set for 1:30pm.

At 2pm Galway host Cork and at the same time Westmeath take on Waterford.

At Parnell Park, Dublin host Antrim from 3:30pm.

