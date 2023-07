In Camogie, Cork defeated Clare by 3-19 to 8 points in Group 1 of the Championship, while Galway were 1-18 to 10 point winners over Down in the same Group.

In Group 3, Waterford lead Antrim by 5-15 to 9 points, while it's Limerick 4-13 Offaly 5 points.

The Group 2 matches involving Kilkenny and Tipperary and Dublin and Wexford are just starting.