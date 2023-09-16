Wins for Celtic and Rangers

Celtic moved 2 points clare at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 3-nil win at home to Dundee.

Franny Kiernan reports

St Mirren leapfrogged Motherwell into second after beating them 1-nil, while Rangers responded to their Old Firm derby defeat by securing a 2-nil victory at St Johnstone.

Robery McElroy reports

Hibs squandered a 2-goal lead in their first match under new boss Nick Montgomery in a 2-all draw with Kilmarnock.

Hearts got past Aberdeen 2-nil, while Ross County and Livingston played out a 1-all draw.