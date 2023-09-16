Advertisement
Sport

Wins for Celtic and Rangers

Sep 16, 2023 17:51 By radiokerrynews
Wins for Celtic and Rangers
Share this article

Celtic moved 2 points clare at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 3-nil win at home to Dundee.

Franny Kiernan reports

St Mirren leapfrogged Motherwell into second after beating them 1-nil, while Rangers responded to their Old Firm derby defeat by securing a 2-nil victory at St Johnstone.

Advertisement

Robery McElroy reports

Hibs squandered a 2-goal lead in their first match under new boss Nick Montgomery in a 2-all draw with Kilmarnock.

Hearts got past Aberdeen 2-nil, while Ross County and Livingston played out a 1-all draw.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Draw and defeat for Kerry FC
Advertisement
Kerry Masters lose Dr.Mick Loftus Cup Final
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Advertisement

Recommended

ESB advises of planned outages in West Kerry due to upgrade works
Ireland South MEP calls on government to ban all disposable vapes
City win-United lose
Pole for Carlos Sainz
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus