Sport

Winning return to action for Nadal

Jan 2, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Britain's Emma Raducanu and tennis great Rafael Nadal have marked their return from long-term injury with wins.

Raducanu saw out a tight three-set match at the Auckland Open, disposing of Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse ((pron: roo-say)) in a decider.

Nadal beat another former US Open champion who's struggled with injuries - Dominic Thiem ((pron: team)) - in straight sets at the Brisbane International.

He'd not played a singles match in close to a year, following a hip problem he picked up at the 2023 Australian Open.

