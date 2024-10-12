Advertisement
Sport

Win for Ireland against the US

Oct 12, 2024 10:47 By radiokerrysport
Late tries from Cliodhna Moloney and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe saw Ireland finish their WXV1 campaign with two wins from three.

They beat the United States - with a bonus point - by 26-points to 14 in Vancouver last night.

