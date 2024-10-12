Win for Ireland against the US

Late tries from Cliodhna Moloney and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe saw Ireland finish their WXV1 campaign with two wins from three.
They beat the United States - with a bonus point - by 26-points to 14 in Vancouver last night.
Advertisement
Late tries from Cliodhna Moloney and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe saw Ireland finish their WXV1 campaign with two wins from three.
They beat the United States - with a bonus point - by 26-points to 14 in Vancouver last night.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus