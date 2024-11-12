Williams and Wilson to meet in quarter finals of Champion of Champions event

Mark Williams and Kyren Wilson will meet in the quarter finals of the Champion of Champions event in Bolton.
Williams eased past Yulu Bai of China by 4 frames to 1 this afternoon.
While world champion Wilson saw off Luca Brecel 4-1
