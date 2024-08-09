Advertisement
Sport

Wiffen 18th in open water swim

Aug 9, 2024 08:57 By radiokerrysport
Wiffen 18th in open water swim
Share this article

Daniel Wiffen has finished 18th in the men's 10K open water swim in the Seine in Paris.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovsky won gold.

So Wiffen's games conclude with a gold and bronze medal to take back to Ireland.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Irish relay team into Olympics final
Advertisement
Donoghue steps down as manager of hurlers
Dingle Races begin today
Advertisement

Recommended

Open-air disco with special guest hypnotist Tony Black after the Portmagee Regatta this Saturday August 10th
Irish relay team into Olympics final
Donoghue steps down as manager of hurlers
Crotta or Ballyduff for Minor hurling honours
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus