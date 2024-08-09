Wiffen 18th in open water swim

Daniel Wiffen has finished 18th in the men's 10K open water swim in the Seine in Paris.
Hungary's Kristof Rasovsky won gold.
So Wiffen's games conclude with a gold and bronze medal to take back to Ireland.
Advertisement
Daniel Wiffen has finished 18th in the men's 10K open water swim in the Seine in Paris.
Hungary's Kristof Rasovsky won gold.
So Wiffen's games conclude with a gold and bronze medal to take back to Ireland.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus