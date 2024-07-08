Where did Hurling all begin? | 'The Epic Origins of Hurling' reveals all

"The Epic Origins of Hurling" is a book that details the fascinating journey through the history of hurling.
The book, originally written in Irish by Br Canny, a teacher at St Joseph's Fairview (Joeys), was newly translated with thanks to the Joeys Alumni, academics, and historians.
11-time All-Ireland winning manager Brian Cody offers the foreword, describing it as a book that "throws much of what we have ever known about the origins of our game on its head".
John Drummey spoke with Michael McGrath on the gripping book