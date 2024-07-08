Advertisement
Where did Hurling all begin? | 'The Epic Origins of Hurling' reveals all

Jul 8, 2024 16:56 By radiokerrysport
Where did Hurling all begin? | 'The Epic Origins of Hurling' reveals all
"The Epic Origins of Hurling" is a book that details the fascinating journey through the history of hurling.

The book, originally written in Irish by Br Canny, a teacher at St Joseph's Fairview (Joeys), was newly translated with thanks to the Joeys Alumni, academics, and historians.

11-time All-Ireland winning manager Brian Cody offers the foreword, describing it as a book that "throws much of what we have ever known about the origins of our game on its head".

John Drummey spoke with Michael McGrath on the gripping book

The book is available to buy exclusively on Amazon.

