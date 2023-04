Rianna Jarrett was on the mark to give Wexford a 1-nil win over reigning champions Shelbourne in the Women's Premier Division.

Leaders Peamount played out a goalless draw with Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians were 3-1 winners over Cork City, with Athlone Town getting the better of Sligo Rovers by the same margin.

At the Belfield Bowl, Galway United beat DLR Waves 2-nil.