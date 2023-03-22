Westmeath defeat champions Kildare in the u20 Football Championship

Westmeath defeated defending champions Kildare on a scoreline of 2-10 to 10 points in the group stage of the Leinster under 20 football championship last night.

There were also wins for Dublin, Meath and Laois, while Louth and Offaly drew.

Clare beat Tipperary by 2-15 to 14 points in the Munster minor hurling championship, as Limerick had a goal to spare on Waterford.

Advertisement

In the Munster under-20 hurling championship this evening, Waterford host Limerick at Fraher Field.

In the Ulster under-20 football championship, it's Monaghan up against Armagh in Castleblayney.