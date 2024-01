Round 1 of the Lee Strand West Kerry League 2024 saw Dingle defeat Lios Póil in Páirc an Ághasaigh last Sunday 28th January, Dingle 1-13 to 0-13 Lios Póil. Castlegregory defeated Annascaul in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul last Sunday 28th January, Annascaul 1-09 to 2-11 Castlegregory.

In Round 2 to be played at 2pm on Sunday 4th February An Ghaeltacht host Lios Póil in Gallarus and Dingle are home to Castlegregory in Páirc an Ághasaigh.