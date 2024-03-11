West Kerry GAA

Lee Strand West Kerry League Semi-Final 2024 - Castlegregory 3-13 to 1-18 An Ghaeltacht

This year’s Lee Strand West Kerry League Semi-Final 2024 saw Castlegregory defeat An Ghaeltacht after extra time in a thoroughly enjoyable game of football played last Saturday 9th March in Páirc an Caisleán, Castlegregory. Full time score after extra time in the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League Semi-Final 2024, Castlegregory 3-13 to 1-18 An Ghaeltacht.

With just a minute played Castlegregory’s Cian O’Grady brought a brilliant save out of An Ghaeltacht keeper Seán Ó Luing. With Alan Fitzgerald quickest off the mark to slot over the rebound to put Castlegregory one point ahead with a point from play. An Ghaeltacht responded with a Feargal Ó Cuanaigh point from play. This was followed by a Conor Corrduibh point from a free kick and another from play for An Ghaeltacht. Castlegregory’s Cian O’Grady pointed from a free kick shortly after. Castlegregory keeper Eoghan Kennedy denied Conn Ó Riagáin with a great save and with ball going from defence to attack, resulted in a point from play for Cian O’Grady. Just before the 15-minute mark the impressive Maurice O’Connell pointed from play for Castlegregory to give them a one-point lead. With 15 minutes played in Páirc an Caisleán the score was, Castlegregory 0-4 to 0-3 An Ghaeltacht.

Dara Ó Sé levelled the game with a pointed free for An Ghaeltacht and yet again An Ghaeltacht keeper Seán Ó Luing had to be at his very best to deny another Cian O’Grady shot after a great run. O’Grady restored Castlegregory’s lead with a point from a free shortly after. An Ghaeltacht responded with a Gavin Ó Cinnéide point from play. Conor Corrduibh with a point from a free kick put An Ghaeltacht ahead by one. Castlegregory responded with a Cian O’Grady point from a free kick and another from play shortly after to put them back in front. PJ Mac Láimh with a point from play drew An Ghaeltacht level again. Castlegregory with a Cian O’Grady point from a free kick edged ahead again, but An Ghaeltacht responded with two Dara Ó Sé points from free kicks to put them back in front. When Referee Pádraig O’Sullivan blew the whistle for half time the score in Páirc an Caisleán was, Castlegregory 0-8 to 0-9 An Ghaeltacht.

An Ghaeltacht began the second half proceedings with a PJ Mac Láimh point from a free kick. Castlegregory’s Cian O’Grady with a point from a free kick got the home side off the mark after the restart and another O’Grady point from a free kick levelled the game with 9 minutes played of the second half. Another PJ Mac Láimh point from play put An Ghaeltacht ahead by one. Castlegregory responded with a Thomas O’Donnell point from play to draw them level again. With 15 minutes played in the second half in Páirc an Caisleán the score was, Castlegregory 0-11 to 0-11 An Ghaeltacht.

Castlegregory went ahead shortly after through a Thomas O’Donnell run and a well-timed pass to Patrick O’Donoghue who gave An Ghaeltacht keeper Seán Ó Luing no chance when he found the net to score a goal. An Ghaeltacht responded with a wonderful moved that ended with Bréanainn Ó Bruic calmly picking his spot to beat Castlegregory keeper Eoghan Kennedy. All square in Páirc an Caisleán yet again. With time running out Conn Ó Riagáin gave An Ghaeltacht a one-point lead with a point from play but again Castlegregory’s Cian O’Grady with a point from a free kick drew the game level. When Referee Pádraig O’Sullivan blew the whistle for full time the score in Páirc an Caisleán was, Castlegregory 1-12 to 1-12 An Ghaeltacht. The game went to extra time.

An Ghaeltacht began the first period of extra time with points from play from Cathal Ó Beaglaoich, Tomás Ó Sé and Cian Ó Murchú. Then Castlegregory responded with two goals. One from Alan Fitzgerald who intercepted a kick out, and with the keeper off his line, kicked and found the Ghaeltacht net from distance. Another straight after from Cian O’Grady after great work from Maurice O’Connell and a deft pass to O’Grady put him through to score his sides third and decisive goal. Castlegregory kept up the momentum with a Dylan O Sullivan point from play to put them four up. An Ghaeltacht responded with a Dara Ó Sé point from play to leave them a goal behind. When Referee Pádraig O’Sullivan blew the whistle for half time in extra time the score in Páirc an Caisleán was, Castlegregory 3-13 to 1-16 An Ghaeltacht.

An Ghaeltacht began the second period of extra time with another Dara Ó Sé point from a free kick to leave them trailing by two. With An Ghaeltacht attacking with all their might and Castlegregory defending steadfastly scoring chances were few and far between. Another Dara Ó Sé point from play for An Ghaeltacht made it a one-point game with at least 3 more minutes to play. With the home crowd cheering on their young team, Castlegregory stood firm against An Ghaeltacht attacks. When Referee Pádraig O’Sullivan blew the whistle for full time in extra time the score in Páirc an Caisleán was, Castlegregory 3-13 to 1-18 An Ghaeltacht.

Castlegregory will now play Dingle in the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League Final 2024 in Páirc an Ághasaigh at 3pm next Sunday, 17th March, St. Patrick's Day. Dingle who finished with the most points after all rounds played advanced straight to the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League Final 2024. This has the makings of a great game of football.

Castlegregory: Eoghan Kennedy, Tommy Flynn, Jack O’Neill, David Sheehan, Jack Shannon, Seamus Lyne, Daragh Crean, Conor Greaney, Eoin Lyne, Maurice O’Connell (0-1), Alan Fitzgerald (1-1), Cian O’Grady (1-9, 6fr), Thomas O’Donnell (0-1), Patrick O’Donoghue (1-0), Tadgh Scanlon Fir Ionaid: John Joe Hussey, Timmy Walsh, Dylan O Sullivan (0-1)

An Ghaeltacht: Seán Ó Luing, Rónán Ó Beaglaoich, Peter Paul Sauerland, Fiach Ó Loingsigh, PJ Mac Láimh (0-3, 1fr), Cian Ó Murchú (0-1), Diarmuid Ó Sé, Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (0-1), Franz Sauerland, Conor Corrduibh (0-3, 2fr), Dara Ó Sé (0-6, 3fr), Feargal Ó Cuanaigh (0-1), Conn Ó Riagáin (0-1), Gavin Ó Cinnéide (0-1), Tomás Ó Sé (0-1) Fir Ionaid: Pádraig Ó Sé, Bréanainn Ó Bruic (1-0)

Lee Strand West Kerry League Final 2024

