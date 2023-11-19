West Kerry Final down for decision this afternoon

The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.
Lispole is the venue at 2 for Annascaul against Dingle.
Dingle selector Liam O'Connor
Advertisement
The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.
Lispole is the venue at 2 for Annascaul against Dingle.
Dingle selector Liam O'Connor
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus