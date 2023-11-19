Advertisement
Sport

West Kerry Final down for decision this afternoon

Nov 19, 2023
The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.

Lispole is the venue at 2 for Annascaul against Dingle.

Dingle selector Liam O'Connor

