West Ham sign Ings

West Ham have completed the signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa.
The striker's joined for an undisclosed fee - believed to be worth over 17-million-euro - on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Ings is available to make his debut against fellow Premier League strugglers Everton tomorrow.
Advertisement
==
Brazil international footballer Dani Alves has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a woman in Spain.
It's alleged the incident took place on New Year's Eve, at a night club in Barcelona.
Advertisement
Alves denies the claim, but there's been no further detail from police.