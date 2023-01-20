Advertisement
West Ham sign Ings

Jan 20, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
West Ham sign Ings
West Ham have completed the signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

The striker's joined for an undisclosed fee - believed to be worth over 17-million-euro - on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Ings is available to make his debut against fellow Premier League strugglers Everton tomorrow.

Brazil international footballer Dani Alves has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a woman in Spain.

It's alleged the incident took place on New Year's Eve, at a night club in Barcelona.

Alves denies the claim, but there's been no further detail from police.

