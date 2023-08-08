West Ham make improved bid for Harry Maguire

West Ham have made an improved 30-million pounds bid for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, it has been reported.

The Hammers have been linked with Maguire throughout the summer since he fell down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have also rejected a 30-million bid for midfielder Scott McTominay from the London outfit.

He has also fallen slightly out of favour at the Manchester club, starting only 16 times last season.

The Irons meanwhile have sold striker Gianluca Scamacca to Italian side Atalanta after just one season with the club.

He cost them around 35-million pounds last summer and has left the London Stadium for a fee believed to be worth up to 27-million.