West Ham into Euro final; Newcastle closing in on Champions League

West Ham United are into the Europa Conference League final.

They beat A-Z Alkmaar 1-nil on the night and 3-1 on aggregate to book a place in the decider against Fiorentina.

There were unsavoury scenes after the game as some Alkmaar fans attacked an area in which friends and family of West Ham were watching the match.

The Europa League final will be between Jose Mourinho's Roma and Sevilla.

Newcastle are closing in on a Champions League spot after they beat Brighton 4-1 in the Premier League.

While Sheffield Wednesday came from 4-nil down to beat Peterborough United 5-1 after extra time in their League One play off semi final and Wednesday then won the penalty shoot out.