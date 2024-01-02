Advertisement
Sport

West Ham and Brighton meet tonight

Jan 2, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
West Ham and Brighton meet tonight
West Ham manager David Moyes says the club are allowing him to fulfil some of his ambitions, as he closes in on a new contract.

It's understood he'll soon sign a two-and-a-half-year deal.

They start 2024 tonight at home to Brighton - a team they beat on the south coast in August, after going 12 games without winning against them.

Moyes says it's always a tough fixture.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed James Milner will feature at West Ham this evening to move level with Ryan Giggs on 632 Premier League appearances.

Only the midfielder's former England team-mate Gareth Barry has played more games in the division.

De Zerbi says Milner is a great example and influence.

Advertisement
