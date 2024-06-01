Advertisement
Sport

Wembley stages Champions League final tonight

Jun 1, 2024 09:51 By radiokerrysport
Wembley stages Champions League final tonight
The Champions League final takes place at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Real Madrid face Dortmund from 8-o'clock.

The Spanish club are looking to win the tournament for a 15th time.

