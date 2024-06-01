Wembley stages Champions League final tonight

The Champions League final takes place at Wembley Stadium tonight.
Real Madrid face Dortmund from 8-o'clock.
The Spanish club are looking to win the tournament for a 15th time.
Advertisement
The Champions League final takes place at Wembley Stadium tonight.
Real Madrid face Dortmund from 8-o'clock.
The Spanish club are looking to win the tournament for a 15th time.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus