Wembley hosts traditional curtain-raiser today

Aug 10, 2024 09:56 By radiokerrysport
Wembley hosts traditional curtain-raiser today
Wembley hosts the traditional curtain-raise to the English season this afternoon.

Champions Manchester City take on Cup-winners Manchester United in the Community Shield.

Kick-off is at 3.

