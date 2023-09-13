Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Sep 13, 2023 09:23 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship Round 5

Causeway 6 - 14 St. Brendan's 1 - 10

----

U15 SFs

A SF

Southern Gaels 4-10 v Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-04

A SF

Castleisland Desmond's 3-17 v MKL Gaels 5-07

B SF

Scartaglen 3-09 v Glenflesk 5-18

D SF

John Mitchels 3-03 v Beale 2-04

====

FIXTURES

2023 Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship "A" Quarter-Finals
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Milltown, (Quarter-Final), Milltown/Castlemaine V Tarbert 18:15, Ref: Brian O Sullivan

2023 Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship "F" Semi-Final
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Ballylongford, (Semi-Final), Northern Gaels V Gneeveguilla 19:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy

==

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship FINAL

Lixnaw v Abbeydorney

Venue: Abbeydorney Time: 7.30pm

==

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 NKL Division 1 Final. This Wednesday September 13th at 6.30pm.
Listowel Emmets A v Finuge in Duagh
E/T Penalties

