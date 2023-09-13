Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship Round 5
Causeway 6 - 14 St. Brendan's 1 - 10
----
U15 SFs
A SF
Southern Gaels 4-10 v Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-04
A SF
Castleisland Desmond's 3-17 v MKL Gaels 5-07
B SF
Scartaglen 3-09 v Glenflesk 5-18
D SF
John Mitchels 3-03 v Beale 2-04
====
FIXTURES
2023 Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship "A" Quarter-Finals
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Milltown, (Quarter-Final), Milltown/Castlemaine V Tarbert 18:15, Ref: Brian O Sullivan
2023 Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship "F" Semi-Final
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Ballylongford, (Semi-Final), Northern Gaels V Gneeveguilla 19:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy
==
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship FINAL
Lixnaw v Abbeydorney
Venue: Abbeydorney Time: 7.30pm
==
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 NKL Division 1 Final. This Wednesday September 13th at 6.30pm.
Listowel Emmets A v Finuge in Duagh
E/T Penalties