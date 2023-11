Waterford will play Cork City in the League of Ireland Promotion Relegation Playoff.

Giles Phillips's extra time goal gave the Blues a 2-1 win over Cobh Ramblers in the First Division playoff final this evening.

The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes after Ronan Coughlan's opener was cancelled out by Matthew McKevitt's overhead kick.

It's been confirmed that the playoff will be played at Tallaght Stadium next Friday night.