Waterford owner sentenced to thirteen years in prison

Jul 4, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Waterford owner sentenced to thirteen years in prison
Waterford owner Andy Pilley has been sentenced to thirteen years in prison.

He’s been jailed having been found guilty of fraud and money laundering earlier this year.

As well as Waterford, Pilley also owns Fleetwood Town.

