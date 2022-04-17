Waterford open the championship with a win

Waterford have opened their Munster Hurling Championship campaign with a win today.
They pulled away from Tipperary at the end to beat the Premier County 2-24 to 2-20.
Michael Kiely and Dessie Hutchinson with the Deise goals.
