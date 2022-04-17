Advertisement
Waterford open the championship with a win

Apr 17, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Waterford have opened their Munster Hurling Championship campaign with a win today.

They pulled away from Tipperary at the end to beat the Premier County 2-24 to 2-20.

Michael Kiely and Dessie Hutchinson with the Deise goals.

