Waterford are on the hunt for a new senior camogie manager.

This comes after the surprising announcement that Sean Power was stepping down from the role last night.

In what was his first year in charge, he guided the Deise to their first All-Ireland final since 1945 just three months ago.

Power's decision is said to be for family reasons and the Waterford Camogie County board says they will announce news on a successor next week.