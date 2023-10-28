Advertisement
Waterford into play-off final

Oct 28, 2023 17:59 By radiokerrysport
Waterford into play-off final
Cobh Ramblers are looking to book their place in the playoff final in the First Division this evening.

They're playing host to Wexford in the second leg of their semi final and hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

The second half is just underway at St Colman's Park where it's Cobh 0 Wexford 1 - James Crawford has leveled the tie on aggregate.

Waterford booked their passage to the decider thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Athlone

Romeo Akachukwu scored a hattrick for the hosts who prevailed 4-2 on aggregate.

