Waterford back to within seven points of leaders Galway

Apr 25, 2023 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Waterford are back to within seven points of SSE Airtricity First Division leaders Galway United.

Ronan Coughlan scored a hat-trick in last night's 4-1 win over Treaty United at Markets Field.

