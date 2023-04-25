Waterford back to within seven points of leaders Galway

Waterford are back to within seven points of SSE Airtricity First Division leaders Galway United.
Ronan Coughlan scored a hat-trick in last night's 4-1 win over Treaty United at Markets Field.
