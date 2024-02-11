Advertisement
Warriors and Cougars beaten but Pauls win

Feb 11, 2024 09:42 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost to EJ Sligo All Stars in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

It ended 102-101 after over time.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars went down 101-87 to Limerick Celtics.

Top scorers
Killarney Cougars
Martin Hill 34
Darius Hopkins 27
Jack Lynch 10
Andrew Fitzgerald 7

Limerick Celtics
Dakquan Davis 38
Andrew Whistett 32
Eoghan Donaghy 14
Miles Felletti ODonnell 12

Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney defeated Moy Tolka Rovers 64-55 in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League.

