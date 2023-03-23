Advertisement
Volunteers from all 32 counties celebrated at the 2022 federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sports awards

Mar 23, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrysport
22 March 2023; Jean Courtney from Killarney Valley AC, Kerry, left, receives her award from Federation of Irish Sport Chairperson Clare McGrath during the Volunteers in Sport Awards at The Crowne Plaza in Blanchardstown, Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
The Federation of Irish Sport has celebrated the winners of the 2022 Volunteers in Sport Awards proudly supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships. The special guest speaker at the awards Thomas Byrne, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport & Physical Education, presented the recipients from each county with a custom-made medal recognising their amazing dedication to volunteering across a variety of different sports.

Kerry's winner was Jean Courtney of Killarney Valley AC in the sport of Athletics.

In addition to the 32 county award winners, the overall Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Aislinn Nugent of Valleymount LGFA from Co. Wicklow in special recognition of her promotion of inclusivity, community spirit, health and well-being through Sport in the community for over 20 years.

