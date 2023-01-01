Villa with big win away from home

Aston Villa have begun 2023 with a 2-nil victory at Tottenham.

The win moves them within a couple of points of a place in the top half of the Premier League.

Villa boss Unai Emery said things changed for them in the second half:

Raheem Sterling has fired Chelsea in front in the late game at Nottingham Forest.

In the Championship third-placed Blackburn Rovers have beaten Cardiff City by a goal to nil in the early game at Ewood Park.

Elsewhere it's Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland, Coventry 1-1 Bristol City, Huddersfield Town 1-2 Luton Town, and Millwall lead Rotherman by 3 goals to nil.