Everton and Aston Villa have played out a scoreless draw in the early Premier League game this afternoon.

Watford are up to eighth in the Championship, after winning 2-1 at second-from-bottom QPR.

Jake Livermore scored twice to help his side move to within a point of the play-off spots and end a three-game run without league win.

QPR have now gone seven games without a victory in all competitions.