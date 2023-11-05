Advertisement
Nov 5, 2023 16:06 By radiokerrysport
Villa beaten at Forest
Nottingham Forest have sealed a 2-nil Premier League victory over in-form Aston Villa.

Ola Aina and Orel Mangala scored either side of half-time to pick up the hosts' first win since early September.

Blackburn are up to 10th in the Championship after a 3-1 win away at Norwich.

Sammie Szmodics scored twice to add to Tyrhys Dolan's opener - although they played most of the second half with 10 men after Scott Wharton's red card.

Despite a late consolation, the hosts extended their winless run to six games.

