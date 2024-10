Manchester United have drawn nil-nil at Aston Villa in the Premier League, picking up a point for under pressure manager Erik ten Hag.

There was also a stalemate at Stamford Bridge - where 10-man Nottingham Forest held Chelsea 1-all.

Tottenham let a 2-0 lead slip to fall to a 3-2 defeat away at Brighton this evening.

Advertisement

Danny Welbeck scored late on to give the Seagulls all three points.