Villa and United clash today

Feb 11, 2024 09:38 By radiokerrysport
Villa and United clash today
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he encourages his team to enjoy their victories.

They were criticised by some pundits for "over celebrating" after their 3-1 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool last weekend.

The Gunners are looking to keep pace with the Reds and Manchester City as they travel to West Ham this afternoon.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 2pm.

The other game today sees 6th placed Manchester United come up against 5th placed Aston Villa.

That one gets underway at Villa Park at 4:30pm.

Newcastle were twice pegged back before edging Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground.

