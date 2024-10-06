Villa against United in Premier League today

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he's not thinking about the possibility of the club's ownership and fans running out of patience with him.

United have lost three of their opening six Premier League games and face another tough test against Aston Villa today.

Kick off at Villa Park is at 2pm while at the same time, Chelsea play host to Nottingham Forest.

The late game is at the Amex Stadium where Tottenham will come up against Brighton from 4:30pm.

Anthony Gordon missed a penalty for Newcastle - who were held to a goalless draw at Everton.