Villa against Arsenal tonight

Liverpool have the chance to go top of the Premier League for the first time this season.

They could also pile the pressure on their former boss Roy Hodgson with a win away to Crystal Palace at lunchtime.

Steve Cooper is another man under pressure as he takes his Nottingham Forest side to Wolves from 3.

At the same time, Manchester United entertain a resurgent Bournemouth.

Brighton host struggling Burnley.

And Sheffield United welcome Brentford to Bramall Lane.

At 5.30 there’s a real test of Arsenal’s title credentials, as they go to an Aston Villa side who last dropped points at home in February - against Arsenal.