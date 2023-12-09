Advertisement
Sport

Villa against Arsenal tonight

Dec 9, 2023 09:28 By radiokerrysport
Villa against Arsenal tonight
Share this article

Liverpool have the chance to go top of the Premier League for the first time this season.

They could also pile the pressure on their former boss Roy Hodgson with a win away to Crystal Palace at lunchtime.

Steve Cooper is another man under pressure as he takes his Nottingham Forest side to Wolves from 3.

Advertisement

At the same time, Manchester United entertain a resurgent Bournemouth.

Brighton host struggling Burnley.

And Sheffield United welcome Brentford to Bramall Lane.

Advertisement

At 5.30 there’s a real test of Arsenal’s title credentials, as they go to an Aston Villa side who last dropped points at home in February - against Arsenal.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Listowel after Munster glory
National basketball Leagues continue tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Final call to get free HPV Catch-up vaccine
National basketball Leagues continue tonight
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus