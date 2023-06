Ahead of the Garvey's County Hurling Championship this Friday, Donal Barry chat's with former players about what it's like to win a County Hurling Championship. James McCarthy of Kilmoyley, Sean Flaherty of Lixnaw, Tony Behan of Abbeydorney and Paddy Walsh of Causeway join us on the show

