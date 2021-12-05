Victory For Warriors In Men's Superleague While Killorglin Suffer Defeat

Garvey's Tralee Warriors had a 77 points to 62 win over Moycullen last night in the InsureMyVan.ie Superleague.
Team 360 Financial Killorglin were on the wrong end of an 83-76 result away to DBS Eanna.
