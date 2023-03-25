Advertisement
Victory for Kerry u17s

Mar 25, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC Crest
The Kerry U17s have beaten Treaty United 3-1.

They came from behind to draw level by half time thanks to a 32nd minute penalty by Kyle Foley.

Goals in the second half from Andrew Kerins and Seamus Kelly secured the win.

