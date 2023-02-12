Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Kerry over Carlow; Allianz League review

Feb 12, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Kerry over Carlow; Allianz League review Victory for Kerry over Carlow; Allianz League review
Share this article

Kerry have overcome Carlow in Round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom won by 18 points to 1-13 at Austin Stack Park in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Advertisement

Kerry started with 4 consecutive wides before an Eoin Ross point in the 8th minute brought the first score of the game. Michael Leane doubled the advantage. It was 3 points to 1 after quarter of an hour. 2 quick Carlow points had them level and 2 more put them in front at 5 points to 3. Shane Conway halved the deficit but the momentun was with Carlow and they were ahead by 8 points to 4 approaching the half hour mark. Padraig Boyle pulled one back for Kerry and they moved within 2 points before the break: Carlow 0-9 Kerry 0-7. The Kingdom registered 9 wides in that first period.

Advertisement

The first moment of note in the second half was a second yellow card for Marty Kavanagh of Carlow. Kerry were level within 5 minutes of the restart thanks to scores by Cillian Trant and Padraig Boyle. After Boyle nudged Kerry in front Carlow restored parity. Again, Boyle edged Kerry in front; 11 points to 10 nine minutes into the period. They then doubled that advantage but a Carlow point 19 minutes into the half made it a 1 point game. 11 minutes from time a Padraig Boyle free put Kerry two in front. The gap was 3 with ten to go, and also with 5 remaining, at 15 points to 12. Carlow were then reduced to 13-Kevin McDonald red carded- before they pulled a point back. However, 2 quick Kerry points by Philip Lucid and Niall Mulcahy had the Kingdom 5 clear in added on time. A goal from a Carlow free made it a one score game at 0-18 to 1-13.

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy

Also in the Division Offaly beat Derry 0-33 to 1-15 while Kildare edged out Down 1-17 to 0-19.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus