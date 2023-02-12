Victory for Kerry over Carlow; Allianz League review

Kerry have overcome Carlow in Round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom won by 18 points to 1-13 at Austin Stack Park in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Kerry started with 4 consecutive wides before an Eoin Ross point in the 8th minute brought the first score of the game. Michael Leane doubled the advantage. It was 3 points to 1 after quarter of an hour. 2 quick Carlow points had them level and 2 more put them in front at 5 points to 3. Shane Conway halved the deficit but the momentun was with Carlow and they were ahead by 8 points to 4 approaching the half hour mark. Padraig Boyle pulled one back for Kerry and they moved within 2 points before the break: Carlow 0-9 Kerry 0-7. The Kingdom registered 9 wides in that first period.

The first moment of note in the second half was a second yellow card for Marty Kavanagh of Carlow. Kerry were level within 5 minutes of the restart thanks to scores by Cillian Trant and Padraig Boyle. After Boyle nudged Kerry in front Carlow restored parity. Again, Boyle edged Kerry in front; 11 points to 10 nine minutes into the period. They then doubled that advantage but a Carlow point 19 minutes into the half made it a 1 point game. 11 minutes from time a Padraig Boyle free put Kerry two in front. The gap was 3 with ten to go, and also with 5 remaining, at 15 points to 12. Carlow were then reduced to 13-Kevin McDonald red carded- before they pulled a point back. However, 2 quick Kerry points by Philip Lucid and Niall Mulcahy had the Kingdom 5 clear in added on time. A goal from a Carlow free made it a one score game at 0-18 to 1-13.



Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy

Also in the Division Offaly beat Derry 0-33 to 1-15 while Kildare edged out Down 1-17 to 0-19.