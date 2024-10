Kerry FC ended their second season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division with a 2-0 home win over Athlone.

Cian Brosnan's free kick hit the top left corner to give the hosts the lead in the 9th minute.

Kennedy Amechi doubled the advantage in the 50th minute finishing off an excellent move.

Despite the victory, Kerry FC finished bottom of the table after a recent poor run of form.

John Drummey reports