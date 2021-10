Munster beat Scarlets 43-points-to-13 in their United Rugby Championship game in Wales.

Liam Coombes went over the line twice for Johann van Graan's side.

The win will be overshadowed by RG Snyman having to limp off injured just 9 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Listowel Rugby club's Gus Sweeney gives his view on the game