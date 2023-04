Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a chaotic Australian Grand Prix this morning.

Lewis Hamilton secured his first podium of the season as he finished second in his Mercedes, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso third.

The Race in Melbourne was red flagged three times after several accidents and ended in a procession over the line because of a penultimate lap crash.

Verstappen has a 15 point lead over team mate Sergio Perez in the world championship standings.