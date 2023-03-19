Verstappen starting from 15th in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Defending champion Max Verstappen will start this afternoon's Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix from 15th place after suffering a power issue in qualifying.
His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is on pole.
Advertisement
Defending champion Max Verstappen will start this afternoon's Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix from 15th place after suffering a power issue in qualifying.
His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is on pole.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus