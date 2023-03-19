Advertisement
Sport

Verstappen starting from 15th in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mar 19, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Verstappen starting from 15th in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Verstappen starting from 15th in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1
Share this article

Defending champion Max Verstappen will start this afternoon's Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix from 15th place after suffering a power issue in qualifying.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is on pole.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus