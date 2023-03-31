Vera Pauw says there are no concerns over McCabe's fitness for World Cup

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says there are no concerns over Katie McCabe's fitness for the World Cup.

The captain sustained a foot injury playing for Arsenal against Bayern Munich but has been included in a 27 strong squad for the upcoming friendlies with the USA.

Pauw says McCabe's scan has come back clear and it's not expected to be a long term injury.

Elsewhere, Lewes goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, Peamount defender Tara O'Hanlon and Shamrock Rovers striker Alannah McEvoy have all received their first callups.

The Girls in Green face the world champions in Austin on the 8th of April and again on the 11th in St. Louis.