Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen remains on course to add another PDC World Darts Championship title after easing into the quarter-finals.

He beat fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-1 at Alexandra Palace last night.

Former BDO champion Stephen Bunting got past Luke Humphries by the same score while Chris Dobey knocked out former winner Rob Cross.

Michael Smith, Gabriel Clemens and Dimitri van den Bergh also progressed to the last-eight.