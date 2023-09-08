Advertisement
van Dijk has extra game added to suspension

Sep 8, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Virgil van Dijk has had an extra game added to his suspension following his recent red card at Newcastle.

The defender has been punished for his reaction to that sending-off, and has been fined 100-thousand pounds.

