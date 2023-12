Raymond van Barneveld has beaten Jim Williams 4-set-to-1 in the PDC World Championship to set up a last-16 clash with 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler.

Elsewhere today Australian Damon Heta beat Berry van Peer 4-sets-to-3 while Jonny Clayton booked his place in the next round with a 4-2 win over Krzysztof Ratajski.

Defending champion Michael Smith and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen are both in action this evening.