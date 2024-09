Taylor Fritz has become the first American to make a men's Grand Slam final in 15 years.

The 12th seed beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe in five sets to set up a US Open final against World Number One Jannik (pr: Yann-ik) Sinner.

Aryna Sabalenka goes in search of her second hard court Grand Slam of the year later tonight.

The second seed plays home favourite Jessica Pegula in the women's singles final.